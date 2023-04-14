Hyundai Exter confirmed as name of upcoming SUV for India. Here's what's known

Hyundai Exter has been officially confirmed as the name of the company's upcoming SUV. The Hyundai Exter is expected to be the brand’s new micro SUV taking on the Tata Punch in the segment. It is expected to be a volume driver for the automaker as its new entry-level SUV, joining the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5 in the stable.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales."

The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now

According to the automaker, the Hyundai Exter promises to be an SUV solution for Gen Z. It symbolises “the outdoors, travel and leisure." The micro SUV will likely arrive in a few weeks and fill in the void left by the Santro in Hyundai's small car lineup in India. Prices though should start around the ₹5 lakh mark.

First Published Date: