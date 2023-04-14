Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Confirmed As Name Of Upcoming Suv For India. Here's What's Known

Hyundai Exter confirmed as name of upcoming SUV for India. Here's what's known

Hyundai Exter has been officially confirmed as the name of the company's upcoming SUV. The Hyundai Exter is expected to be the brand’s new micro SUV taking on the Tata Punch in the segment. It is expected to be a volume driver for the automaker as its new entry-level SUV, joining the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5 in the stable.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM
Follow us on:
Hyundai's upcoming SUV will be called the Exter and is expected to be a Tata Punch rival

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales."

The Hyundai Exter is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Verna 2022
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

According to the automaker, the Hyundai Exter promises to be an SUV solution for Gen Z. It symbolises “the outdoors, travel and leisure." The micro SUV will likely arrive in a few weeks and fill in the void left by the Santro in Hyundai's small car lineup in India. Prices though should start around the 5 lakh mark.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Hyundai Hyundai India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS