Hyundai teases new i20N, based on i20, ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor has revealed a first teaser of its latest high-performance model, the all-new i20N. The carmaker release two images and the sound of the engine which claims to produce around 200 hp of power.

The racetrack-capable hot hatch is based on the all-new i20 and inspired by the i20 WRC rally car. The all-new Hyundai i20N offers exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts. The latest model joins the i30 N and i30 Fastback N among Hyundai’s high-performance line-up in Europe.

The all-new i20N’s design features a dynamic look based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. It gives the car a sporty and powerful appearance. The front is dominated by a larger air intake for the turbo engine and brake cooling. At the side is bespoke 18-inch wheels with a grey matte finish and N-branded brake callipers, as well as unique side sills. A distinctive rear spoiler enhances its aerodynamic performance.

The all-new i20N’s Performance Blue livery, which is exclusive to Hyundai N models, and Phantom Black roof for an optional two-tone style, as well as red exterior accents further emphasise Hyundai’s motorsport DNA.

To offer enthusiasts a further glimpse into the i20N experience, the car’s exhaust sound has also been teased in a short clip that reveals the characteristic tone of Hyundai N.

The new Hyundai i20N is set to be unveiled some time later this year. The hot hatch will come standard with a six-speed manual gearbox and power will be sourced from a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which makes 200 hp.