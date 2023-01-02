Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Monday announced senior management elevations, including that of Tarun Garg as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Garg has been the Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) and will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy in his new role, the car manufacturer said in a statement. The automaker also said that the elevation is effective from January 1, 2023.

As part of the changes in its senior management leadership, HMIL also said that Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production), has been elevated to Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain. This elevation in role and responsibility too, is effective from January 1, 2023, stated the automaker. The carmaker further said that In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS would continue to serve as whole-time directors on the HMIL board.

Commenting on this leadership role and responsibility elevations, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that these elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India's commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees," Kim added.

Meanwhile, Hyundai India posted its best-ever sales performance in 2022, owing to the highest-ever sales numbers registered by the automaker's bestselling car in the country, Hyundai Creta. Hyundai Motor India's sales increased by 18.2 per cent to 57,852 units in December 2022, while the automaker claims to have sold 552,511 units in 2022, which was the car brand's highest-ever in a calendar year. The Creta alone sold 140,895 units in 2022.

