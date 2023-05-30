Hyundai Exter SUV shows its exterior design, looks bold in new teaser

Hyundai Exter is the next big launch in the Indian market's highly-in-demand mini SUV segment. Slated to launch on July 10 this year , the Hyundai Exter has been making headlines for the last few weeks. The automaker has already teased the upcoming SUV several times, and the latest one comes revealing its rear profile.

The South Korean automaker has revealed the rear profile of the SUV that shows a bold look. The automaker claims that the attractive design philosophy of the Exter continues at the rear of the car. The latest teaser image shows compact, and boxy-looking LED taillights with an H symbol in them. There is a wide black panel connecting the taillights, while a prominent rear skid plate is there at the bottom of the car, hinting at the SUV's tough character. The image also reveals that there will be a SX variant of the car.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter compact SUV: What we know so far

The front profile of the car has already been revealed, showing a flat face with sleek LED daytime running lights sitting at the tip of the bonnet carrying H lettering. The headlamps come with a boxy shape and feature projector units. A uniquely shaped black mesh front grille and a chunky front skid plate are the other design elements visible at the front profile, while at the side profile of the SUV, the alloy wheels too, come with an unusual design.

Upon launch, the SUV will compete with rivals like Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, among others. Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there will be a CNG powertrain on offer as well. While running on petrol, the powertrain is capable of generating 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of torque. However, while running on CNG, the power and torque will drop. For transmission duty, the SUV will get a five-speed manual gearbox, while there will be an optional five-speed AMT as well.

First Published Date: