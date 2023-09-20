Kia Seltos gets two new variants with ADAS for faster deliveries

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia India has added two new variants to the Seltos - GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). They are positioned between the HTX+ variant and GTX+ and X-Line models. Kia says that the new variants have been introduced to reduce the waiting period and increase the value proposition of the Seltos. The GTX+ (S) is priced at ₹19.40 lakh whereas the X-Line (S) costs ₹19.60 lakh. These prices are for the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol with 7-speed DCT transmission and 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel engine with 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission respectively.