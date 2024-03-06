Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed. Check What's Different

Hyundai Creta N Line interior revealed. Check what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 06 Mar 2024, 11:49 AM
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
The interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line looks more sportier.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is gearing up to launch the Creta N Line on 11th March and the Signature dealerships of Hyundai are already accepting bookings for a token amount of 25,000. Hyundai Creta N Line will come with some major cosmetic changes and now the brand has revealed that there will be changes to the interior as well. Hyundai has shared a few images of the 2024 Creta N Line.

The brand is using an all-black theme for the cabin with red accents on the upholstery and red piping on the seats. The dashboard now gets red accents and red ambient lighting. There is a new N Line-specific steering wheel with three spokes, it is leather-wrapped and gets red stitching. Finally, there is a new gear lever which is also N Line-specific and it comes with red accent and red stitching. There are also metal pedals to add to the sporty feel.

The seats will get red piping and there will be a ventilated function on offer as well.

Apart from this, most of the dashboard and centre console design stays the same. So, there are twin displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. There is a wireless charger, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake, auto hold, 360-degree camera, ADAS and much more.

According to Hyundai, the exterior is inspired by WRC cars. So, there is a sportier front grille with the N Line emblem and a new more aggressive front bumper with red accents. On the sides, there are new side skirts with red accents and a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging and red front brake calipers.

The Creta N Line gets a different gear lever.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta N Line
1482 cc Petrol Both
₹ 21 - 23 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero
1493.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Then there are there will be a twin-tip exhaust at the rear which should sound better and raspier than the standard Creta. Hyundai might also end up firming up the suspension setup so that the SUV handles better.

Powering the Creta N Line will be the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2024, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Creta Hyundai
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS