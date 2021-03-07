Hyundai continues to rule the mid-size SUV segment in February 2021

Top Sections
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hyundai Creta posted a whopping 1,675% YOY growth in February 2021 with 12,428 units sold.
  • Despite 41% YoY sales slump, Kia Seltos was the second spot earner with 8,305 units sold in February 2021.

With the preference for personal mobility growing in the post-lockdown phase in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic, SUVs are witnessing increased growth in demand and sales. Both compact and mid-size SUVs are witnessing high demand from Indian customers, thanks to the introduction of the new models. In February 2021, the mid-SUV segment led by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos has recorded 83% YoY growth in comparison with February 2020.

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos combined, have contributed more than 56% in the total sales of the segment. The Hyundai Creta has sold 12,428 units in February 2021, a whopping 1,675% YoY growth as compared to 700 units sold in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, a very popular product in the segment, Kia Seltos has recorded 8,305 units last month, marking a 41% decline as compared to February 14,024 units sold in February 2020.

Among other mid-size SUVs, MG Hector, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 too have posted triple-digit YOY growth in February 2021. MG Hector posted 201% YoY growth with 3,662 units sold, as compared to 1,218 units registered in the same month a year ago.

Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 sold 3,532 units, 2,030 units and 829 units respectively, recording 135%, 217% and 141% YoY growth respectively.

Jeep Compass too has recorded 66% growth last month, with 1,103 units sold, as compared to 666 units sold in the same month a year ago. Interestingly, Jeep India's bestselling SUV in the country has crossed the 1,000 units sales mark after a 21 months period.

The midsize SUV segment has sold 36,917 units in February 2021, as compared to 20,197 units recorded in the same month in 2020.

