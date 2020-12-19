Hypothetical hypercar: Jaguar Vision GT SV breaks cover

Jaguar's first all-electric hypercar made for the globally-renowned Gran Turismo has broken cover and is coming to the series in 2021. Jaguar has built a real-life model of the hypothetical hypercar which comes out as an extension to the Jaguar’s Vision Gran Turismo Coupe revealed in 2019. The firm previously said that the coupe represented only the starting point for the development of the Vision GT SV.

The hypothetical hypercar “pays homage to its illustrious forebears" including the Jaguar C-Type, D-Type, XJR-9 and XJR-14. The company says, “gamer feedback from online videos and forums" were taken into account in order to “determine exactly how to optimise the Vision GT SV".

In the game, the model's body is based on a lightweight composite and it sources power from four electric motors – one for each wheel. The combined system output from the system stands at 1,882bhp and 2,478lb-ft of torque. It has a claimed performance figures of 0-60 mph within just 1.65 seconds, while the top speed has been rated at 255mph.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the car's length has been measured at 5,540 mm, while the wheelbase stands at 2,721mm. In comparison to the real-life models, it is even longer than a long-wheelbase Range Rover. In order to maximise downforce needed for greater traction and high-speed stability on long straights, the GT SV features a new front splitter along with a new deployable rear wing.

Jaguar developed the aero package on the GT SV using a similar “computational fluid dynamics analysis" used on its Formula E cars. Goes without saying a great deal of actual thought has been utilised in the GT SV even though it may never see an actual race track ever.