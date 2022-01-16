Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Hybrid vehicles face greatest fire risk, EVs the least: Study

Hybrid vehicles face greatest fire risk, EVs the least: Study

The fire incident for electric vehicles in 100,000 units sold is just 25.1, compared to 3,474.5 in hybrid vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 04:20 PM
Despite the recent surge in reports of EV fires, the risk of electric vehicles catching fire is much less than the ICE and hybrid vehicles. (via REUTERS)

Hybrid vehicles face the greatest risk of catching fire, while electric vehicles have the least risk of fire, claims a study by AutoinsuranceEZ. These findings come at a time when electric vehicles are increasing fast in numbers around the world and fire incidents involving EVs make major headlines.

(Also Read: Tesla inks deal with this country to access key battery components for EVs)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The study has collected data from the National Transportation Safety Board, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, vehicle recalls. The study claims to have found and found that there were just 52 electric vehicles that caught fires in the US in 2021. In contrast, 16,051 fires were reported for hybrid vehicles and 199,533 for internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. The number of ICE vehicles catching fire is greater because there are more ICE vehicles on road than hybrid and EVs.

The study compares the vehicle fire incident in every one lakh unit sold. Interestingly, the rate of fires per 100,000 vehicles sales is 1,529.9 for ICE vehicles, which is less than the 3,474.5 for hybrid vehicles. In the case of electric vehicles, the rate is just 25.1 per 100,000 vehicles.

Internal combustion engine-powered vehicles catch fire for a number of reasons. The biggest among them is the collision that ruptures the fuel line or fuel tank and results in fire. Hybrid and electric vehicles, on the other hand, tend to catch fire because of the batteries they carry. The battery fires are more dangerous and harder to extinguish than ICE-vehicle fires, but the root of these fires are often different.

The recalls announced the vehicle manufacturer too support the finding that EVs are much less prone to catching fire compared to hybrid and internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. The majority of the recalls affect combustion vehicles.

While the risk of a fire in an electric vehicle exists but the risk preparation is much less for them.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 04:20 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric cars hybrid vehicles hybrid cars electric mobility ev
Related Stories
EV fast chargers to be more profitable than petrol pumps, claims energy major BP
16 Jan 2022
As companies test self-driving trucks in US, safety advocates spew fire
10 Jan 2022
Tesla electric cars in shame in China against this small EV: Read why
16 Jan 2022
Volkswagen sells more than 70,000 EVs in China in 2021, misses targets
11 Jan 2022
Five reasons why electric vehicles may be main mobility choice for armies soon
10 Jan 2022
Volkswagen electric cars record 73% growth in 2021, sells 369,000 EVs globally
12 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
15 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS