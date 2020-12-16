Honda faces massive recall woes, will inspect millions of vehicles in US

Honda has decided to recall around 1.4 million vehicles in the United States to check for potential flaws which range from software fault to driver shafts that can break or even window switches that could overheat. In what is one of the biggest recall orders issued by the Japanese car maker in the US, more than 700,000 units of Accord sedans made between 2018 and 2020 form the bulk of the recall.

Associated Press has reported that the affected Honda cars may have a wide-ranging set of one or several problems which include a programming fault in the control computer which may lead to windshield wipers, turn signals or even the rear camera to malfunction. Around 268,000 units of CR-V SUVs are also being recalled for a potential fault with the power window switch which, in the worst case, could lead to a fire from an electrical short circuit.

There may also be drive shaft-related problems with certain units of Accord, Civic Hybrid, Fit and Acura ILX. This particular problem relates to potential corrosion of drive shafts which may lead to a breakage. This particular issue may be more common in these cars in states where salt is used to clear roads in snowy conditions. And while the dealers will inspect - and replace faulty components - it is reported that the replacement parts aren't currently available.

Honda is not leaving anything to chance, especially after Hyundai and Kia were ordered to pay record fines after being accused of delaying recall orders of their respective products with potential faults. The Japanese car maker is believed to have asked dealers to get in touch with customers of any and every such vehicle that may have one or more of these faults mentioned above.