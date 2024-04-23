Honda Amaze safety score drops from 4-star to 2-star at Global NCAP crash test

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan has returned with a two-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently. The sedan scored poorly in the child occupant protection test which affected its overall safety ratings. Incidentally, the model was tested by Global NCAP five years earlier when it returned with four-star safety rating. The latest test was conducted under the new test protocols introduced by Global NCAP last year.

Honda Amaze had earlier returned with four-star rating at the Global NCAP in 2019.Honda Amaze scored 2-star rating for adult protection and zero star

Honda Amaze model that was tested by Global NCAP this year has two airbags as standard. The sedan secured two stars for adult occupant protection and zero star for child occupant protection. The crash test concluded thatHonda Amaze had poor safety parameters for children. The agency said child's head contact in frontal impact test. It also showed poor protection of chest and neck of a three year old child. Children aged 1.5 years face ejection risk at impact. The sedan also lacks safety features like three point belts in all seats, which eventually resulted in just one star rating in child occupant protection test.

Honda Amaze scored two stars in adult occupant protection test. The low score was due to no ESC feature as standard, lack of optional side head protection as well as seat belt reminder feature only for the driver.

In 2019, Honda Amaze returned with four stars for adult occupant protection and one star for child occupant protection. The overall safety rating was four-star.

Besides two airbags and seat belt reminder, Honda Amaze offers safety features like ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, child lock, anchor points for child seat, overspeed warning and anti theft engine immobilizer as standard.

