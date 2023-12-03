Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is an insane hypercar concept promising 1,003 bhp

Genesis has uncovered an exotic concept hypercar that is all set to make a digital debut at the Gran Turismo video game debut in January 2024. The Toyota-owned luxury car manufacturer has taken the wrap off the concept hypercar at the GT World Series Finals in Barcelona. Christened as Genesis X Gran Berlinetta, it comes as a full-scale prototype, despite some Vision GT concepts from the past being a digital-only affair.

The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta concept hypercar comes with a low-slung body and a long hood. The car incorporates sleek curves and integrated intakes, which claim to contribute to a drag co-efficiency of 0.34 cd. The hypercar sports Genesis' signature Quad Lights that go around the crest grille and extend to the side profile. The car wears a Magma colour and centre-lock wheels. The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta's rear profile gets an elliptical shape, a large diffuser with a Formula One-styled brake light.

Interior of the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta gets an interior that combines a luxurious ambience with motorsport-related features. It looks minimalist and linear. The most eye-catching piece inside the cabin is a digital panoramic interface that is mounted on the base of the windshield. It displays essential information and improves visibility as well, by showing feed from the surrounding digital monitoring system. The cabin also comes with luxurious-looking knobs on the yoke steering wheel, door cards and dashboard. The hypercar concept also sports a carbon fibre cockpit.

Powering the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is a mid-mounted Lambda 11 V6 engine paired with a Yasa E electric motor. The V6 engine alone churns out 858 bhp peak power and 1,071 Nm of maximum torque. The electric motor generates an additional 198 bhp power and 266 Nm torque. The hybrid powertrain churns out 1,003 bhp peak power and 1,337 Nm of massive torque which makes the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta closely venturing into the territory of Bugati Bolide.

