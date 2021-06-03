Top Sections
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.

From Alcazar to Octavia and more: Five major car launches in June

2 min read . 05:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • June 2021 is going to be a landmark month for several automakers in India including Hyundai, Skoda, and Volkswagen.
  • The Covid-19's second wave has delayed various car launches some of which are bound to take place in June.

June 2021 is going to be a landmark month for several automakers in India as a number of cars have been lined up for launches this month. Among the list are some names which were delayed due to covid-19's second wave that impacted not just production and manufacturing, but also transportation and sales due to the partial lockdown across several Indian states.

For some of these cars, bookings have already started, but the price announcement along with full details on specifications are awaited. Here's a list of top cars to be launched in India in June.

1

  • Hyundai Alcazar:

Alcazar is the seven-seat version of Hyundai Creta. It was originally slated for India launch in the earlier part of 2021 but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans. Reports say that the launch is bound to take place in the third week of the ongoing month, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Hyundai has also already revealed the technical specification of the longer version of Creta. It will be offered with two engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both the units will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission unit.

It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

2

  • New Skoda Octavia:

Skoda Auto India has announced that the all-new Octavia sedan will go on sale in India on June 10. The car has already started arriving at the dealerships in the country. It will be based on the brand's MQB EVO platform a is likely to feature a longer wheelbase than its predecessor.

Under the hood, there will be two turbo-petrol engine options in the form of a 1.5-litre TSI and a 2.0-litre TSI. These will be paired to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

3

  • Volkswagen Tiguan facelift:

The VW Tiguan facelift was slated to go on sale last month but the plans were delayed due to the pandemic. Now its launch has been shifted to June 2021. The new Tiguan will come kitted with a host of updates throughout the body. Apart from design and styling tweaks, there will be changes done on the SUV's features and equipment as well.

At the heart of the car will sit a 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission unit.

4

  • Mercedes GLS Maybach:

Mercedes-Benz India has recently confirmed that it is going to introduce the Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV in the Indian market next week. For the record, it is the top-spec model in the GLS range. It gets a 4.0-litre V8 engine churning out 550 bhp of maximum power and 730 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

5

  • Skoda Kushaq:

Apart from the new Octavia, Skoda Auto India will also launch the new Kushaq SUV this month. The SUV has already been displayed in its production form earlier this year. It is a technical twin to the VW's Taigun as both feature the same platform.

When launched, the Skoda Kushaq will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta SUVs.

