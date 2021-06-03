From Alcazar to Octavia and more: Five major car launches in June

Alcazar is the seven-seat version of Hyundai Creta. It was originally slated for India launch in the earlier part of 2021 but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans. Reports say that the launch is bound to take place in the third week of the ongoing month, but there is no official confirmation yet.
Hyundai has also already revealed the technical specification of the longer version of Creta. It will be offered with two engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both the units will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission unit.
It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.