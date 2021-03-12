Fourth generation Skoda Octavia Pro edition debuts in China, may hit India too

Skoda has debuted a special version of the fourth generation Octavia, called Pro, which is intended exclusively for the Chinese market. Compared to the latest Octavia introduced in Europe in 2020, the Chinese edition has an increased wheelbase of 4.4 cm and is 6.4 cm longer, a difference that is even more evident when compared with the third generation model, which is still on sale in China.

Skoda Octavia Pro uses the design language of the European model but adds character elements - such as the bumper shields - in the style of the sporty Octavia RS, combined with black roof, black exterior mirrors and alloy wheels up to 18 inches in diameter.

Inside the new Octavia Pro stands out a latest generation infotainment system with a large 12-inch central display. multi-level instrument cluster and a freestanding centre display trimmed at the bottom with a coloured area that echoes the contours of the Skoda grille. It can be complemented by an optional head-up display that projects elements such as current speed, navigation messages, detected road signs and activated driver assistance systems on the windshield, in the driver's immediate field of vision.

The latest generation infotainment systems will provide users with access to numerous mobile online services, specific to that market. Octavia Pro also includes many sophisticated comfort features, such as front seats that offer ventilation in addition to seat heating and electric adjustment.

Skoda Octavia Pro is offered with innovative assistance systems, for greater safety. This is the case of the exit warning function that communicates to those who open a door if there are other vehicles or cyclists approaching from behind, an ADAS that is added to the Adaptive Cruise, assistance for maintenance and lane change and the emergency stop. The only engine envisaged is the 1.4 TSI petrol engine with 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, coupled to a 7-speed DSG with shift-by-wire technology, which allows gear selection with a small rocker switch on the centre console.

With over 1.4 million units sold in China to date, the Skoda Octavia is a key model for the Czech automaker in its largest market. According to reports, Skoda may launch this car in India too, possibly later this year.