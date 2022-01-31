Formula One to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel: Report

Formula One was the first major international sport to resume again in the summer of 2020 after the pandemic hit.

Formula One is all set to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel in 2022, reports The Times UK. The move means no one will be able to work within the paddock, without being fully vaccinated. The policy applies to all the personnel working within F1, including drivers, teams, media, hospitality workers and guests who attend the races.

The decision was taken at last month's meeting of the world council of Formula One governing body FIA. However, FIA reportedly delayed communicating the decision to the public. The motorsport is also claimed to follow the vaccine and wider Covid policies of each national government of the countries it will visit in this season. However, it remains uncertain if genuine medical exemptions will be permitted or not.

This strategy could result in a relaxation of Covid restrictions within Formula One. These include reduced testing and relaxation of the bubble system designed over the last two years to minimise the impact of Coronavirus. The rules will be applicable for all the 23 races scheduled this season.

Formula One was the first major international sport to resume again in the summer of 2020 after the pandemic hit. Since then it has successfully negotiated two seasons and a total of 39 races. FIA has imposed a stringent series of restrictions aimed at minimising the possibility of spreading the Coronavirus.

The 2022 season of Formula One will begin in Bahrain on 20th March and finish in Abu Dhabi on 20th November. This season, the Formula One race cars will come incorporating a plethora of changes.

The F1 race cars have undergone a significant amount of design changes compared to the last season. They will come with over-wheel winglets, wheel covers, larger 18-inch wheels, redesigned front win and nose, retro aero feature. The powertrain will remain the same but they will run on sustainable E10 fuel with a 10 per cent ethanol mix.

