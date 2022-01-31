Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Formula One to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel: Report

Formula One to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel: Report

Formula One was the first major international sport to resume again in the summer of 2020 after the pandemic hit.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 05:49 PM
All the personnel at the F1 venues will have to be fully vaccinated this season. (AFP)

Formula One is all set to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel in 2022, reports The Times UK. The move means no one will be able to work within the paddock, without being fully vaccinated. The policy applies to all the personnel working within F1, including drivers, teams, media, hospitality workers and guests who attend the races.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc|Diesel|Automatic
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: 2022 Formula One race car: Key facts to know)

The decision was taken at last month's meeting of the world council of Formula One governing body FIA. However, FIA reportedly delayed communicating the decision to the public. The motorsport is also claimed to follow the vaccine and wider Covid policies of each national government of the countries it will visit in this season. However, it remains uncertain if genuine medical exemptions will be permitted or not.

This strategy could result in a relaxation of Covid restrictions within Formula One. These include reduced testing and relaxation of the bubble system designed over the last two years to minimise the impact of Coronavirus. The rules will be applicable for all the 23 races scheduled this season.

Formula One was the first major international sport to resume again in the summer of 2020 after the pandemic hit. Since then it has successfully negotiated two seasons and a total of 39 races. FIA has imposed a stringent series of restrictions aimed at minimising the possibility of spreading the Coronavirus.

The 2022 season of Formula One will begin in Bahrain on 20th March and finish in Abu Dhabi on 20th November. This season, the Formula One race cars will come incorporating a plethora of changes.

The F1 race cars have undergone a significant amount of design changes compared to the last season. They will come with over-wheel winglets, wheel covers, larger 18-inch wheels, redesigned front win and nose, retro aero feature. The powertrain will remain the same but they will run on sustainable E10 fuel with a 10 per cent ethanol mix.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 05:49 PM IST
TAGS: F1 Formula One motorsport race car car racing Covid-19 Coronavirus
Related Stories
Porsche LMDh prototype enters active testing
30 Jan 2022
Risky Saudi F1 track to see tweaks to circuit layout for safer race
31 Jan 2022
Tesla asked for more information on in-car video game probe
26 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries
27 Jan 2022
Volkswagen collaborates with Bosch to strengthen its self-driving goals
25 Jan 2022
Tesla’s Model 3 tops Europe EV sales ranking as VW’s Golf slows
26 Jan 2022
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
24 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS