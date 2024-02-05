Copyright © HT Media Limited
Force Motors, makers of Gurkha SUV, plans EV move with 2,000 crore investment

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Feb 2024, 16:20 PM
  • Force Motors is known for the Gurkha SUV, an off-roading 4X4 vehicle that rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar.
Force Motors is planning to invest ₹2,000 crore in the next few years towards electrification of its fleet, including passenger vehicles like Gurkha SUV.

Force Motors is planning to shift to electric vehicles soon with new investments in the next few years to develop EVs. The carmaker, which is popular in India thanks to its Gurkha SUV, plans to invest around 2,000 crore in the next three to four years. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director at Force Motors, said the company will use the fund to also develop new internal combustion engines as well. Besides Gurkha SUV, Force Motors also offers various types of commercial vehicles in India.

Force Motors' move towards electric vehicles comes at a time when manufacturers, both in passenger and commercial vehicle space, are increasingly leaning towards a shift towards electric mobility. Force Motors specifically plans to convert some of the vans it offers into EVs soon. The carmaker hinted that Gurkha SUV could soon have its own electric version as well.

Around 10 per cent of the overall investment promised by Force Motors will be utilised towards electric vehicle development. Firodia said, “The investment will be across conventional engines, EVs, upgrading further engineering facilities, creating a more sustainable environment. It is across the board and across the value chain. On electrification the investment will be anywhere around 200 to 300 crore."

Firodia said work is on to manufacture electric passenger vehicles too. "We are also working on non-passenger transport, more personal vehicles like the Gurkha. So one by one these products will start rolling out in the electric version."

He also said that the first of the EVs to come out of its stable will be a Traveller, which was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. In coming days. Force Motors will also offer Urbania in electric avatar.

Force Motors currently offers the Gurkha SUV in the passenger vehicle segment. Priced from 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUVs. Under the hood, the Force Gurkha SIUV comes with a 2.6-litre diesel engine which can generate a maximum output of 89 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The off-road capable SUV is also offered with an AWD option, a 700 mm water wading capacity and a functional snorkel.

