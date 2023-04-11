Force Citiline MUV can carry almost a cricket team, launched at 15.93 lakh

Force Motors has launched the Force Citiline 10-seater MUV in India at a price tag of ₹15.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The utility vehicle comes essentially as a revamped version of the Force Cruiser. As the automaker claims, the Force Citiline MUV offers a versatile and comfortable people mover solution.

Speaking about its visual appearance, the Force Citiline has a new front fascia with a new radiator grille. The redesigned front facia has made the Citiline distinctive from the Force Cruiser. Available in a single variant, the Force Citiline MUV has received all body-coloured panels except for the black-finished ORVMs and the door handles.

Inside the cabin as well, this redesigned avatar of the Force Cruiser has received a host of changes, especially in the seating arrangement layout. It comes offering front-facing seats in a 2+3+2+3 layout. Also, the MUV gets 60:40 split bucket seats in the second row, which the automaker claims will allow an easier entry and exit to the 3rd and 4th-row occupants. However, this revised seating layout has reduced the occupant carrying capacity of the MUV compared to the Force Cruiser. While the Cruiser can carry 13 passengers with its side-facing jump seats in the third row, the Force Citiline gets only front-facing seats.

Force Motors claims the MUV gets all four power windows, a power steering wheel, and separate air conditioning for the front and rear occupants, while on the safety front, it gets ABS and EBD. On the suspension front, the MUV gets independent double wishbone suspension with torsion bar front springs and rear parabolic leaf springs, claims the automaker. The power source for the utility vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz-sourced FM 2.6 CR turbocharged diesel engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This diesel power mill can produce 90 hp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

