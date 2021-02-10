Five highlights of Audi e-tron GT that may make it challenge Tesla might

Audi e-tron GT may have the claimed performance but it surely has the looks to potentially become one of the most sought-after electric vehicles in the world. Showcased globally at an event held in Germany on Tuesday, the production version of e-tron GT makes several bold promises and is a brazen announcement by Audi that it is here in the electric race to throw caution to the wind.

The Audi e-tron GT is the most ambitious, most capable electric vehicle ever made by the Germany luxury brand which also offers e-tron and e-tron Sportback in several markets around the world. But it is the e-tron Gran Turismo that could be the force behind the challenge to the might of Tesla.

(Check out more pics of Audi e-tron GT here)

Here are five of several highlights of the Audi e-tron GT: