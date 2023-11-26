Why CNG and automatic transmission don't gel well. Key reasons

Compressed Natural Gas, abbreviated as CNG, is one of the cleaner and popular gas-based automotive fuel options in the market. Over the last few years, CNG has witnessed rapidly rising demand and sales across the country due to various factors. It is considered a significantly cheaper fuel alternative fuel compared to petrol and diesel, while CNG also offers a substantially lower cost of ownership to vehicle owners. Besides that, it offers significantly higher fuel economy than petrol or diesel. The increasing focus on greener mobility has enhanced the demand for CNG in India over the last few years.

Buoyed by the rising demand, several car manufacturers are launching passenger vehicles with factory-fitted CNG kits. Besides that, many people opt for aftermarket CNG kit installation on their vehicles. The benefits of the CNG kit-equipped vehicles are multiple. While these cars can run on both petrol and CNG, they also offer a significantly lower cost of ownership.

While CNG cars are witnessing a rise in demand and sales across India, the non-availability of automatic or automated manual transmission with these vehicles is a concern for many consumers. AMT or automatic transmission make driving easier and more convenient for drivers, especially in highly congested bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions.

Here are some truly technical reasons why the CNG cars don't come with AMT or automatic transmission, but manual gearbox only.