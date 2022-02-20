Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why

Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why

Paris will ban vehicles travelling through the city by around half during 2024 Olympics.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 01:56 PM
Paris witnesses around 500,000 cars travelling through the city every day. (Bloomberg)

Paris will see a lot less traffic than usual from 2024, as the French capital is planning to ban a majority of the car models from plying in the city in two years' time. Paris administration will ban non-essential traffic from the city centre as part of a long-term objective for the city.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This move comes as the French capital aims to reduce the overall traffic in the city by around half than what it registers now, reports Bloomberg.

(Also Read: Paris inaugurates first noise radar to penalize loud vehicles, quieten streets)

While most of the drivers look to traverse a big city for the shortest and quickest route, it will be trickier for the drives in Paris.

Paris' Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire and Transit Commissioner David Belliard on Thursday unveiled details of how the plan would function. They also said that the plan will be implemented from 2024, during the Olympics. This move will make Paris the second major European city after Madrid to adopt such a plan.

The plan would allow drivers into the select zone that will cover 5.4 square miles and straddle both banks of the River Seine. However, public transit vehicles, residents in that zone, hotel guests and people with disabilities would face no restrictions at all.

The plan also says that drivers using roads to cut across Paris would be fined if they are caught passing through the restricted zone. These fines will be implemented by random police checks on vehicles leaving the zone and through a camera monitoring system able to read registration plates.

The Paris administration says that such traffic plays a huge role in congestion and emissions, contributing around half of the total traffic in the French capital. The city registers around 500,000 vehicles travelling on its roads daily. Re-routing or restricting those vehicles could make a radical difference.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 01:56 PM IST
TAGS: air pollution vehicle emission traffic
Related Stories
Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
17 Feb 2022
Paris inaugurates first noise radar to penalize loud vehicles, quieten streets
15 Feb 2022
Renault surpasses its 2021 goals, stresses on profit-making tactics this year
18 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo's first fully-electric model to make debut in 2024
15 Feb 2022
Mercedes-Benz CFO hopes auto industry's supply chain woes to ease in 2022 H2
13 Feb 2022
Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years
17 Feb 2022
Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month
18 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS