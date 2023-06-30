Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights

Deliveries of the fifth-generation Lexus RX 350H SUV, showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, was officially started in India from Friday onwards. Bookings for the model had been open since January itself.

Lexus India claims that it has received a very positive response to the latest RX 350H SUV from interested buyers in the country. That could mostly be due to the slew of updates that the model now gets, including styling changes on the outside as well as features updates in the cabin.

Lexus RX is a pivotal model for the company in the country as India accounts for around 30 per cent of the overall sales in the APAC region. And the latest model is likely to build on the success. “New RX bookings from January to June is more than double of what we have sold in the last five years. This only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences as we are confident that the RX will pioneer a new segment in the luxury SUV space with its innovative product offering, breathtaking design, and thrilling performance," said Naveen Soni, Lexus India President.

Lexus RX SUV - Key specs

The Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. It is capable of producing 247 hp paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Lexus RX SUV - Key updates

The Lexus RX Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance. The driver's seat is in focus and has been designed to encourage a deeper connection between the car and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets better control of the vehicle.

