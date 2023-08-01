Creta, Venue SUVs help Hyundai India to sell over 66,000 cars in July

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Tuesday, announced that it cumulatively sold 66,701 cars in July 2023. This marks a 4.46 per cent growth compared to the South Korean automaker's sales numbers posted in July last year when it registered 63,851 units. In the domestic market, Hyundai India recorded 50,701 units in July this year, registering a marginal growth as compared to 50,500 units sold in the same month a year ago.

While domestic market sales for Hyundai India have witnessed marginal growth, export numbers for the car manufacturer have seen a substantial surge in sales with 16,000 units sold last month, up by 19.84 per cent from 13,351 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Commenting on the sales performance of the automaker, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that July 2023 marked a significant milestone for the automaker. He attributed the sales performance of the automaker to the range of SUVs sold by the company in India, which include popular models like Creta, Venue alongside Tucson, Alcazar, Kona Electric etc.

Garg also hopes that the automaker would be able to post even better sales results in the coming days buoyed by the newly introduced Exter. The upcoming festive season too is expected to help the automaker to post even better sales results, hopes the Hyundai official. “July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey in India. Our Domestic July Sales volume of 50 000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai Exter to an already strong SUV line-up led by brands like Creta, Venue, Venue N-Line, Tucson, Alcazar, Kona Electric and all-electric SUV Ioniq5. With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala," he said.

