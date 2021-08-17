Creta challenger, MG Astor AI tech to debut tomorrow: What we know so far

MG Motor India will debut Astor SUV's new Drive AI tech in the country on August 18th. The car has been spotted getting tested on the Indian roads on several occasions and is now finally ready to enter the compact SUV space against the rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

For the record, the Astor SUV will come out to be an ICE counterpart, or essentially a petrol-powered derivative of the popular MG ZS EV.

The upcoming Astor will be offered as the most affordable MG car in the country. In addition, it will also be one of the cheapest offerings in India to get Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will boast the Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software that underpins technologies including Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and more.

While the previously launched Hector SUV features ‘Internet Inside’ badging, the MG Astor is likely to get ‘AI Inside’ badge. In a bid to amplify the connectivity inside the car, MG has also shaken hands with Reliance Jio to provide its 4G connectivity suite via an e-SIM along with IoT tech inside the car to access real-time infotainment as well as telematics.

Under the hood, the car will get 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. This unit will be responsible for churning out close to 141 bhp of power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come married with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

The features list on the car will include LED lamps (front and rear) and DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, an8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital console with i-Smart connect, sunroof and more.