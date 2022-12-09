C3, C5 Aircross to become costlier as Citroen decides to hike prices soon

French auto giant Citroen has joined the list of carmakers to announce price hike on its cars from January. The carmaker has announced that the new prices will be effective on both its models on offer in India which include the C3 small SUV and the C5 Aircross premium SUV. Citroen will hike the prices of these models by up to 2 per cent from January 1 and it will be applicable on fresh stocks. This means, those who get their Citroen SUVs delivered before the end of this year can escape the price hike.

According to the price hike, the Citroen C3 small SUV could see up to ₹9,000 increase while the C5 Aircross SUV is expected to get price increase of up to ₹16,000.

The C3 SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India, is currently available at a starting price of ₹5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹8.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Dual Tone Vibe Pack with 1.2-litre engine.

The C5 Aircross SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson among other premium SUVs in India, comes at a price of ₹26.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The French carmaker launched the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV in September this year. The facelift version, which mainly comes with a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other cosmetic changes, uses a DW10 FC diesel engine that has a displacement of 2.0-litre and is a four-cylinder unit. It churns out 177 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen is also planning to bring in its third model to India next year. The French auto giant has confirmed that it will unveil the first electric car based on the C3 SUV for the Indian customers, which is expected to hit the markets some time in 2023. The EV will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP). The new C3 electric is likely to get a 50kWh battery pack which can offer a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. It can generate 136 bhp of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

