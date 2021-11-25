This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW to join EV party in India with three cars in next six months: Report
BMW is all set to drive in its flagship iX electric SUV next month, followed by an all-electric MINI hatchback and its i4 electric sedan.
BMW reportedly plans to drive in as many as three electric vehicles in India in the next six months. BMW India President and CEO Vikram Pahwa confirmed this development to news agency PTI and underlined that the next big thrust for the luxury brand in the country will be powered by battery.
It is reported that BMW will first drive in its flagship electric SUV - iX, next month with a launch date slated for December 11. This will be followed by an all-electric hatchback under the MINI brand. Next up would be the i4 all-electric sedan. "We are taking the product offensive to the next level and this whole offensive is aimed at pure electric mobility," Pahwa was quoted as saying.
BMW may be late to the electric movement in the luxury space with Mercedes-Benz being the first and had launched its EQC in late 2019. Jaguar was next with the launch of the I-Pace earlier this year. Audi came in third but now has the largest electric portfolio among luxury brands in the country.
Each of the three luxury manufacturers - Mercedes, Jaguar and Audi - is bringing in respective products through the import route. Each also claims that the response has been strong. But BMW India arming itself up is only likely to further intensify rivalry in a very niche space.
The iX therefore could potentially act as a catalyst. Globally, it is slated to go on sale by year-end which means the company is also prioritizing the Indian car market.
BMW iX
Powered by two electric motors, the BMW iX can hit 100 kmph from stationery in 6.1 seconds. It will be offered in two model variants. Both are equipped with an electric all-wheel-drive system with power ranging between 326 hp and 423 hp. The estimated range could be anywhere between 425 kms and 630 kms depending on the variant and other real-world factors.
BMW i4
The BMW i4 electric sedan too could provide a push for the company, not just in India and the world over. The car has been designed with inspiration from BMW I Vision Dynamics, which debuted in the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Powered by an 81.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the BMW i4 can run up to 590 km on a single charge.