BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at 1.16 crore, promises 425 km range

BMW India on Thursday has announced the debut of its much-talked all-electric SUV iX in the country. The BMW iX pure electric SUV comes promising a range of 425 km from its dual lithium-ion battery pack. BMW has already announced the price of this car, which is available at ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW iX can be charged using both AC and DC fast chargers. A 150 kW DC fast charger allows the BMW iX to be charged up to 80 per cent in 31 minutes ensuring a 95 km range. Using a 50 kW DC charger, the electric SV can be charged to 80 per cent in 73 minutes, while an AC charger charges the SUV to full in seven hours.

The BMW iX comes with an imposing design that includes sharp dual-beam LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, large kidney grilles, sculpted bumper and 3D bonnet. Moving to the side profile, the sporty and large alloy wheels, flared shoulder, rectangular wheel arches, frameless windows, body integrated door handles and a clean look add visual appeal to the car. The rear gets sleek LED taillights.

Inside the cabin, BMW iX carries a premium appeal with its overall layout and the features on offer. Its cabin gets a minimalist approach and focuses more on comfort and space for the occupants.

It gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen curved glass infotainment display angled towards the driver, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, race-car inspired hexagonal steering wheel, sky lounge panorama glass roof, multifunction seats with massage function, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system etc. The SUV offers up to 1,750-litre capacity boot storage.

The eDrive technology onboard the BMW iX ensures all the four wheels get power from dual electric motors fitted to each axle, which are combined with two lithium-ion batteries combining 76.6 kWh. The SUV generates 326 hp of total power output and it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. The car gets three different driving modes - Personal, Sport and Efficient.

BMW claims the iX electric SUV gets Shy Tech or stealth technology that features an intelligent kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar technology, a proximity sensor in body edging, flush door openers, washer under the front logo, camera with a washer under the rear logo, integrated speakers, head-up display etc. Despite being an electric car, it can create driving sounds through the IconicSounds Electric technology.

