Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars BMW increases use of low-carbon steel in series car production

BMW increases use of low-carbon steel in series car production

BMW aims to reduce CO2 emission in its overall car manufacturing ecosystem including supply chain.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 05:11 PM
Steel is one of the key metal used in car production.

German luxury automobile major BMW claims to have been able to increase the use of low-carbon steel in series vehicle production across its European plants. The auto major claims that this move comes as part of the group's aim to reduce CO2 emissions in its supplier network, as the auto company plans to achieve sustainability.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X7
2993 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X3
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw M8
4395 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(In pics: BMW M4 Competition coupe blends high performance with opulence)

Steel production heavily relies on natural gas usage. These include fossil resources such as coal. BMW AG aims to reduce the use of that and increase the use of greener power like hydrogen. The automobile group has already signed an agreement with Salzgitter AG for low-carbon steel. This steel will be used in the standard car production at the BMW Group’s European plants from 2026 onwards.

With this move, the BMW Group is expanding its sourcing of low-carbon steel to two suppliers. The company aims to use low-carbon steel to meet over 40 per cent of demand at its European plants by 2030, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by up to 400,000 tonnes per year.

Joachim Post, a member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for purchasing and supplier network, said that it is an important step in substantially reducing CO2 emissions at source in the supplier network.

“Our aim is to reduce vehicles’ lifecycle carbon footprint with a holistic approach. With steel, in particular, we are leading the way by sourcing low-carbon steel for our plants in Europe in the future," he also added.

Agreements with two suppliers on low-carbon steel will meet over 40% of steel demand at European plants

The BMW Group already signed an agreement with Swedish startup H2 Green Steel in October of last year. H2 Green Steel will supply the BMW Group’s European plants with steel produced exclusively using hydrogen and green power from renewable energies from 2025 onwards. This process will reduce CO2 emissions by around 95%.

Together, the two agreements will supply over 40% of the steel required by the company’s European plants and save around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. BMW Group press plants in Europe process more than half a million tonnes of steel per year.

Due to its energy-intensive manufacturing process, steel production generates high CO2 emissions. Steel, on the other hand, is one of the most important materials for car production and accounts for a large proportion of the body and many components.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 05:11 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad luxury cars premium motorcycle
Related Stories
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
08 Feb 2022
Audi mulling local production of electric cars in India, aims more volume
06 Feb 2022
Mercedes-Benz CFO hopes auto industry's supply chain woes to ease in 2022 H2
13 Feb 2022
Toyota pushes EV part production at two US factories
12 Feb 2022
Ferrari electric sports car patent offers a glimpse of its design and battery
10 Feb 2022
Tesla issuing recall of 26,000 vehicles due to heat pump failures
10 Feb 2022
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico
11 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS