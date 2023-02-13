Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile

Audi India on Monday launched the top-end Q3 Sportback in the country at ₹51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch follows the debut of the newest Audi Q3 in the Indian market that was brought in at ₹44.89 lakh in August of last year. All variants of the second-generation Audi Q3 get a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor that puts out 190 hp and offers 320 Nm of torque.

The Audi Q3 Sportback focuses big time on a sportier visual profile while promising agile handling. Complete with the S-line Exterior package, the Q3 model gets a new five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and a couple-like design, the Q3 Sportback has been made available in five colour options - Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

The Audi Q3 is a key model in the SUV portfolio of the Germans here and while the latest model took quite a while to come to India after it was launched in global markets, it is expected to give a boost to sales as demand for SUV body type continues to rise. ““The Audi Q3 Sportback is a car that sports elegant design and sporty performance. It gives potential Audi Q3 customers an option to choose from," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. "The Audi Q3 has been a segment leader and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 Sportback will replicate its popularity among customers.

The Audi Q3 engine is mated to a seven-speed S tronic transmission and gets quattro all-wheel-drive system, progressive steering, comfort suspension, cruise control with speed limiter, among other drive highlights. In the cabin, the SUV gets 30-colour ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats, 10.1-inch touchscreen, two-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, Audi sound system with 10 speakers and a six-channel amplifier, etc.

