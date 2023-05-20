Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Audi Plans A Stronger Rs3, Likely To Produce Over 401 Hp Power

Audi plans a stronger RS3, likely to produce over 401 hp power

Audi is planning to introduce an insanely powerful RS3 that would come promising more than 401 hp peak power. British automotive publication Autocar UK reports that the German luxury car brand is mulling the plan to bring a more potent version of the performance-oriented Audi model.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 May 2023, 11:10 AM
Follow us on:
Audi doesn't plan to electrify the RS3's five-cylinder engine.

Audi Sport's chief Sebastian Grams has reportedly said that the automaker could bring this more potent version of RS3 that will get the turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine like the current model. However, there won't be any electrification, as several of the car brand's other models have been receiving in order to be in line with the cleaner and greener mobility commitment.

Also Read : This Super Truck might even withstand apocalypse: Check it out

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
DISCONTINUED
Audi Q2
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Rs5
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Grams said that without the electrification, the new Audi RS3 would be able to pack a greater punch. “We will increase the five-cylinder for the next step. We will improve that. There's still a way to go. We have done the RS3 Performance Edition, which is faster, which has more performance, which has bucket seats, and another calibration. You can see that we will really sharpen our products in the future," he added.

It is to be seen if Audi is aiming to outpunch the AMG 45 badged compact models with the RS3 or not. The AMG 45 models come with a power output, slightly higher than 416 hp. Considering the fact that Audi is discontinuing the TT, a beefier iteration of the inline-five-cylinder engine could go under the hood of the new RS3.

Interestingly, Donkervoort has already tuned this same engine for its D8 GTO F22, which kicks out 493 hp in a non-Audi application. Speaking about the current Audi RS3, it is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It churns out 394 hp of peak power in Europe and around 401 hp maximum power in the US market.

First Published Date: 20 May 2023, 11:10 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi RS3 performance car sportscar luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS