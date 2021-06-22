This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All-new MINI range launched in India starting at ₹38 lakh
The all-new MINI range has been introduced only with petrol engines and comprises Completely Built-up Units (CBUs) only.
MINI has launched three cars - all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch.
MINI India on Tuesday announced the launch of three new cars in the country. The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch has been priced at ₹38,00,000 (ex-showroom), the all-new MINI Convertible has been priced at ₹44,00,000 (ex-showroom), and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch costs ₹45,50,000 (ex-showroom).
The all-new MINI range has been introduced with petrol engines only and comprises Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). The company has already initiated the test drives and customer bookings at all MINI authorised Dealers and the MINI Online Shop.
The MINI 3-Door Hatch and the MINI Convertible are available in four new colours – Rooftop Grey metallic, Island Blue metallic, Enigmatic Black, and Zesty Yellow (only for MINI Convertible). In addition, there is also an optional Piano Black exterior option with a high-gloss black finish on exterior elements such as door handles, fuel cap, side scuttles, MINI logos on the bonnet, and luggage compartment lid.
The new MINI range rides on 17-inch (43.66 cm) light-alloy wheels that are available as standard on MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch gets an 18-inch (46.20 cm) John Cooper Works Course Spoke 2-tone.
Under the hood, the MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible use the same 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. This unit is rated to churn out192 hp/141 kW of power and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. While the MINI 3-Door Hatch sprints across the 0 to 100 km/hr line in 6.7 seconds, the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for the same sprint. The engine gets 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission.
The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch gets a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine pushing out 231 hp/170 kW of power and a peak torque of 320 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. It is capable of hitting 0-100km/hr in 6.1seconds. It gets 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission and there are paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience.
Some of the new safety features on the updated MINI range include front passenger airbags, 3-Point Seat Belts, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Crash Sensor, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera as standard.
The company has also added a Rollover Protection System on the MINI Convertible for additional safety.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are delighted to offer our customers in India a completely new range of MINI products with the launch of the new MINI Countryman in March and now the all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, all-new MINI Convertible and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. This significantly strengthens the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India."