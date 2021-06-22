All-new MINI range launched in India starting at 38 lakh

MINI India on Tuesday announced the launch of three new cars in the country. The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch has been priced at ₹38,00,000 (ex-showroom), the all-new MINI Convertible has been priced at ₹44,00,000 (ex-showroom), and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch costs ₹45,50,000 (ex-showroom).

The all-new MINI range has been introduced with petrol engines only and comprises Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). The company has already initiated the test drives and customer bookings at all MINI authorised Dealers and the MINI Online Shop.

The company has also added a Rollover Protection System on the MINI Convertible for additional safety. Image: MINI Convertible

The MINI 3-Door Hatch and the MINI Convertible are available in four new colours – Rooftop Grey metallic, Island Blue metallic, Enigmatic Black, and Zesty Yellow (only for MINI Convertible). In addition, there is also an optional Piano Black exterior option with a high-gloss black finish on exterior elements such as door handles, fuel cap, side scuttles, MINI logos on the bonnet, and luggage compartment lid.

The new MINI range rides on 17-inch (43.66 cm) light-alloy wheels that are available as standard on MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch gets an 18-inch (46.20 cm) John Cooper Works Course Spoke 2-tone.

Under the hood, the MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible use the same 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. This unit is rated to churn out192 hp/141 kW of power and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. While the MINI 3-Door Hatch sprints across the 0 to 100 km/hr line in 6.7 seconds, the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for the same sprint. The engine gets 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission.

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch gets a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine pushing out 231 hp/170 kW of power and a peak torque of 320 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. It is capable of hitting 0-100km/hr in 6.1seconds. It gets 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission and there are paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience.

Some of the new safety features on the updated MINI range include front passenger airbags, 3-Point Seat Belts, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Crash Sensor, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera as standard.

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch gets an 18-inch (46.20 cm) John Cooper Works Course Spoke 2-tone. Image: MINI John Cooper Works Hatch

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are delighted to offer our customers in India a completely new range of MINI products with the launch of the new MINI Countryman in March and now the all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, all-new MINI Convertible and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. This significantly strengthens the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India."