All-electric Skoda Enyaq gets new top-end variant with more power and range

Skoda Auto has added a new top-end variant to its all-electric Enyaq line-up. The Skoda Enyaq Laurin & Klement variant comes with increased power at 210 kW and increased range of up to 570 kilometres. The latest model is distinguished by specific exterior and interior design features and gets major technical upgrades such as reduced battery charging time - from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

The Enyaq L&K features a new user interface for enhanced ease of use with updated graphics. The Enyaq L&K will be available in rear-wheel-drive as well as all-wheel drive specifications. The range will also be available in Enyaq Coupé.

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds while its top speed is now 180 km/h with range up to 570 kilometres. The all-wheel drive Enyaq L&K accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds and its range is up to 550 kilometres.

The new variant also comes equipped with the latest ME4 vehicle software, which will be included in all Enyaq family models produced later this year onwards. The new software adds a preheating function, which helps bring the battery to an optimal temperature before charging begins. There are two modes available which can be switched by pressing a button in the central infotainment display.

In terms of looks, the Enyaq L&K features exclusive Platinum Grey detailing on its model-specific bumpers as well as the diffuser and exterior mirrors. The side skirts are painted in body colour while the window frames and roof rails are finished in chrome. The grille features the Crystal Face illuminated by 131 LEDs as standard.

The model rides on specific 20-inch or optional 21-inch alloy wheels and L&K badging on the front wings. The new model bears Enyaq lettering on the tailgate, dropping the suffix ‘iV’ from its name.

