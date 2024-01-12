Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 MG Astor launched at 9.98 lakh. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 12 Jan 2024, 13:23 PM
  • 2024 MG Astor will be offered in Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants.
There are no cosmetic or mechanical changes to the 2024 Astor.

MG Motor India has launched the 2024 Astor in the Indian market. The prices of the crossover now start at 9.98 lakh ex-showroom. For 2024, MG has added several new features. However, there are no cosmetic or mechanical changes to the Astor.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2024, 13:23 PM IST
