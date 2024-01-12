2024 MG Astor launched at 9.98 lakh. Check what's new

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MG Motor India has launched the 2024 Astor in the Indian market. The prices of the crossover now start at ₹9.98 lakh ex-showroom. For 2024, MG has added several new features. However, there are no cosmetic or mechanical changes to the Astor.