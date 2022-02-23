Copyright © HT Media Limited
2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing in Spiti, new details revealed

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to make its official debut sometime later this year. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 10:24 AM
New-gen Mahindra Scorpio will sport new bumpers design, new front grille and redesigned lights. (YouTube/Praveen Rana vlogs)

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio is undergoing testing for quite sometime now. It has now been spotted somewhere in the high mountains during what is considered to be the final rounds of testing. The SUV is likely to make its official debut sometime later in 2022.

The latest set of spy images reveal new details on the upcoming Scorpio. While the exterior proportions look quite huge, several key details remain smartly hidden underneath the thick sheet of camouflage. The new-gen model will be a big jump in comparison to the existing car in terms of overall design and technology. 

(Also Read: Daimler India partners Mahindra Group-owned scrappage facility)

It will sport new bumpers design, new front grille and redesigned lights. Also, the alloy wheel design will be new to give the SUV an overall refreshed look. Inside, there will be a completely new dashboard with updated infotainment system. Also, the spy images hint that the new Scorpio will also use a fully digital instrument console as well as steering mounted controls. Also, the central console will house a rotary knob which could be used to change modes on the car. 

Other instrumental updates on the upcoming Scorpio will include front facing third-row seats which will help it pass the Global NCAP safety tests with better results. Also, the seats and interior colour theme will also be revised to give the cabin an overall refreshed appeal.

(Also Read: Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India)

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to be plonked with the existing 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engines which are also found on the Thar. The transmission duties could be performed by either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The car will also an option 4x4 feature to match its Sport Utility credentials. 

 

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Scorpio all-new Scorpio new-gen Scorpio
