Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Honda City E:hev Deliveries Start In India

2022 Honda City e:HEV deliveries start in India

Honda has commenced the deliveries of the City e:HEV sedan in the Indian market.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 25 May 2022, 11:51 AM
The Honda City Hybrid, under its hood, sports a 1.5-litre petrol motor with two electric motors.

After getting launched in the Indian market a few weeks back, Honda has commenced the deliveries of the City e:HEV sedan in the country. Based on the top-of-the-range fully loaded ZX variant, the City Hybrid sedan has been priced at 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes out as the one and only pure hybrid sedan in its segment. Honda’s top management, including their President and CEO, recently handed over the keys to the first batch of customers of the City Hybrid. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 - 19.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The 2022 City e:HEV comes based on the current generation model which already retails in the Indian market. In terms of exterior looks, it appears to be almost identical to the conventional sibling with only minor nips and tucks. It uses blue hues on the company logo and e:HEV badging. In addition, there is also a new fog lamp surrounds, a spoiler on the boot lid, and a new diffuser design on the rear bumper. 

(Also Read: Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut)

The new City Hybrid sets standards in terms of technology and safety features. It gets ‘Honda Sensing’ package which includes the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. 

(Also Read: Honda takes aim at Tesla; launches electric-only e:N series in China)

Under the hood, the City e:HEV comes with an Atkinson cycle 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which is responsible for producing 126 hp of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine connects with two electric motors, the first of which is used to charge the battery, and sends power to the second motor which turns the wheels. The car promises a mileage of 26.5 kmpl and offers three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid, and engine power.

 

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda City Honda City e:HEV Honda City Hybrid City Hybrid
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS