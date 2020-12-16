1817 hp Hennessey Venom F5 hyper car claims to be the fastest road car on earth

With a direct aim at 304-mph Bugatti Chiron, Hennessey's Venom F5 claims to become the world's fastest production car. The company claims that its performance car can reach a top speed of 311-mph (500 kilometers per hour). The Venom F5 is claimed to have a zero-to-62-mph time of just 2.6 seconds.

The Texas-based company's hyper car is powered by a rear-mid-mounted 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 1,817 hp at 8,000 rpm. The rear-wheel drive car weighs 1,360 kg which gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 1.34 hp-per-kg. The company says that its tremendous power and lightweight construction contributes to its determination of setting a new speed record.

The car gets a completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics so as to achieve the lowest possible drag. The carbon-fiber monocoque chassis helps make the car light in weight. The exterior body panels are also constructed from high-strength carbon fiber for weight saving and also enhancing safety of occupants in the event of an accident. There will be five drive modes on the F5 – Sport, Track, Drag, Wet, and F5.

Its driver-focused interior has been designed to resemble the cockpits of fast aircraft. The space has minimal distractions ans promotes maximum driver visibility, tactility and functionality. There are leather panels on the doors, dashboard and seats, hinting at the luxurious ambience inside. The carbon fibre steering wheel is inspired by F1 racing cars that also gets tactile controls for lights, windscreen wipers and turn signals. There is also a 7.0-inch instrument display cluster. There is also access to Apple Car Play and Android Auto with satellite navigation, stereo functionality and Bluetooth phone pairing.

Only 24 units of the Venom F5 will be built, each priced at $2.1 million. “We are really just trying to build a great car," Hennessey was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. "We compile the speed data to know what changes to make to make our car safe and reliable and fun and exciting to drive."