Lexus NX 350h F-Sport

82.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus NX Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage17.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all NX specs and features

NX 350h F-Sport Latest Updates

NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of NX 350h F-Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 82.17 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: A25B-FXS
  • Max Torque: 239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
  • BootSpace: 520 litres
    Mileage of 350h F-Sport is 17.8 kmpl.

    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport Price

    350h F-Sport
    ₹82.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    71,60,000
    RTO
    7,49,000
    Insurance
    3,07,560
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    82,17,060
    EMI@1,76,617/mo
    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.7 seconds
    Engine
    2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
    Engine Type
    A25B-FXS
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.8 kmpl
    Driving Range
    997 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery Type
    Lithium-ion Battery
    Battery
    1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Battery Performance
    Max. Speed 200 kmph
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 50 R20
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 50 R20
    Width
    1865 mm
    Length
    4660 mm
    Height
    1670 mm
    Wheelbase
    2690 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1890 kg
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    520 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Gesture Control
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black with White Inserts, Black, Black with Mustard Yellow Inserts, Black with Flare Red Inserts
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport EMI
    EMI1,58,955 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    73,95,354
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    73,95,354
    Interest Amount
    21,41,946
    Payable Amount
    95,37,300

    Lexus NX other Variants

    350h Exquisite
    ₹74.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,90,000
    RTO
    6,82,000
    Insurance
    2,81,723
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    74,54,223
    EMI@1,60,220/mo
    350h Luxury
    ₹79.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup

