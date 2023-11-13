How to ensure your car remains free of rust: Key tips

Rust is a common problem that many car owners deal with. Rust not only makes a car look unsightly, but it can also cause significant damage to the metal parts on the body and frame of the vehicle. In a country like India, where moisture level in the atmosphere is pretty high in the majority of parts, the threat of rusting is very real and could be highly stressful for vehicle owners.

Rust is basically a form of corrosion that occurs when iron and oxygen come into contact with water or moisture. It is a reddish-brown coating that forms on the surface of the metal. Rust weakens the metal and eventually disintegrates it. Rust in a car is usually caused by the same chemical reaction as it happens in any other metal object. Cars are usually exposed to a variety of environmental factors including road salt, acid, high humidity, water etc. This makes the cars vulnerable to rusting.

Also Read : Worried about maintaining a used car? Here's how to maintain it

While the threat of rusting in a car is very real, there are several ways to stop rusting. Some key maintenance tips can ensure rust remains away from the car's metal panels. Here are some tips for that.

Keep the car clean and dry

The first step to prevent rust in a car is to keep the vehicle clean and dry. Dirt and grime can trap moisture and cause rust to form and spread quickly across the metal parts. Washing the car regularly and keeping it dry can ensure the prevention of rust from forming and spreading. Make sure to dry the car thoroughly after washing it. This will prevent any moisture from being trapped in the nooks and corners of the car's body. Use a microfibre towel to dry the car effectively. Regular pressure washing of the underbody is quite important. It will make sure salt and mud don't build up in the nooks and crannies.

Fix scratches or dents immediately

Scratches and dents on your car’s body can be a breeding ground for rust. If the scratch or dent leaves the metal exposed, moisture can seep in and form rust. Hence, if there are any scratches and dents on the car, it's essential to get them fixed immediately to prevent rusting. Small scratches or dents can be fixed by using a touch-up paint kit, while larger scratches and dents require professional help to get them repaired.

Use rubber floor mats

The slush that our shoes carry into the cabin can cause rust when it melts and seeps into the carpet. If it is loaded with salt and other chemicals, it can be harmful to the metal. Hence, always use rubber floor mats to keep your car's carpet dry and clean.

Keep the car covered

Keeping the car covered is an effective way to prevent rust from spreading. If you don’t have access to a garage, consider using a car cover to protect your car from harmful natural elements. A car cover can protect the vehicle from rain, snow, and other weather conditions that can cause rust to form. Make sure you choose a car cover that fits the vehicle properly. A loose cover can allow moisture to get in, while a tight one can cause damage to the vehicle's body.

How to ensure your car remains free of rust Step 1 : Keep the car clean and dry Step 2 : Fix scratches and dents immediately Step 3 : Use rubber floor mats Step 4 : Keep the car covered

First Published Date: