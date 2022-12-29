Copyright © HT Media Limited
How to buy and activate FASTag online: Key steps

FASTag has become mandatory across India for all four-wheeled vehicles, especially those that run on highways with toll plazas. The FASTag can be described as a prepaid recharge card that comes affixed as a magnetic strip-enabled sticker on the vehicle's windshield. It comes enabled with radio frequency technology or RFID, which allows the toll plaza's system to automatically detect and scan the FASTag and deduct money from the vehicle owner's account linked with the specific sticker. This is an electronic method of payment for highway tolls and breezing through the toll booth without stopping.

FASTag aims to reduce vehicular congestion at toll booths. (PTI)

The method has been implemented by the Government of India across the country to reduce vehicular congestion at the toll plazas. With this mandate, all the vehicles that travel through toll plazas must be equipped with a FASTag sticker. Here is a quick guide about how to get FASTags and how to activate that online.

FASTag can be purchased online through any online retailer. Several public and private banks across the country have been selling FASTags. You can visit their official website or download their dedicated mobile application. The websites usually show the option to buy and activate FASTags, while the mobile applications too show the option.

After buying the FASTag, download the My FASTag application on your smartphone. In the My FASTag application, click on Activate NHAI FASTag option. Select the website from where you purchased the FASTag and enter the dedicated ID or scan the QR code to activate it. After that, make sure to provide your vehicle details, such as the vehicle type, registration number etc. Now, link your bank account or choose the prepaid wallet from which you want to recharge the FASTag account and pay the toll charges.

How to buy and activate FASTag online
Step 1 :

Purchase FASTag from any online retailer

Step 2 :

Download the ‘My FASTag’ application on your mobile

Step 3 :

Click on the ‘Activate NHAI FASTag’ option

Step 4 :

Select the website of purchasing the FASTag

Step 5 :

Enter FASTag ID or scan the QR code to activate it

Step 6 :

Provide your vehicle details

Step 7 :

Link your bank account or choose the prepaid wallet

