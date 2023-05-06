Know how you can buy and activate FASTag online 

FASTag is now mandatory across the country for all four-wheel vehicles
This system is an advantage for those who travel on highways frequently
It is basically a prepaid recharge card which comes affixed with magnetic strip enabled sticker through which a given amount is deduct at a toll plaza
The following tips will help one to get system activated online to save time at the toll booth
Buy a FASTag from any online retailer
Then download the My FASTag app on your smartphone
In the application, click on the Activate NHAI FASTag option
Enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code to activate it
Following this step, give your vehicle details and link your bank account or choose the prepaid wallet