KUV100 NXT vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 18.15 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1198 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.