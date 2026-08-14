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HomeCompare CarsKUV100 NXT vs Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage18.15 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Seats Aerial View
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170205
Length
37003993
Wheelbase
23852498
Height
16551606
Width
17351811
Bootspace
243350
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
65
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
35-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
GreyBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19914,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,67513,99,000
RTO
47,4376,230
Insurance
28,31360,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72131,505
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

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