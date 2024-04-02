Tata Punch or Tiago – Prices, Specs, Features Compared

Compact cars are a popular choice among car lovers. Tata Motors, a leading brand, has been manufacturing compact cars to suit customer needs for a long time. Two models from the brand, the Tiago and the Punch, are prominent choices for those who value comfort and convenience. They both offer a number of features and variations. This article will discuss these features and basic details about the two cars and also the prices to guide you in buying the right car.

Tata Motors is well known for its high-performing cars in the compact segment. Read this comparative post to learn about the two major contenders, the Tata Punch and Tata Tiago.

Tata Motors is well known for its high-performing cars in the compact segment. Read this comparative post to learn about the two major contenders, the

A Brief Overview

Before knowing about the intricate details of each, it is better to have a quick overview of both models.

Punch

The Punch is a sports utility vehicle with twenty-five variants. It was launched in October 2021. It was the first Tata micro-SUV to hit the Indian market and became a hit quite fast. In its two-and-a-half years of existence, the Punch has gone through a number of upgrades and price changes. According to reports, there have been four price hikes. There are four main trim options for the Punch. These are the Pure, Creative, Adventure and the Accomplished.

Tiago

This is a hatchback, which is much older than the Punch. It was launched way back in October 2018. A major advantage of the Tiago was its body type, which is ideal for congested cities, along with its spacious interiors. At present, there are twenty variants available. The immense popularity of the car has made the brand launch two other versions of the model. There is a Tiago NRG and a Tiago EV. The latter is an electric hatchback.

Looking at the Prices

Both the Tiago and the Punch come at an attractive price range of under twelve lakhs. The Punch ranges from ₹6.63 lakhs to 11.83 lakhs. The Tata Tiago on-road price ranges from ₹5.96 lakhs to ₹9.63 lakhs. Although both may seem pretty similarly priced, for some, the Tiago naturally appears as the more affordable choice given that all the cars are under ten lakhs. However, it is important to note that sports utility vehicles are priced a bit higher, and therefore, the slightly higher cost of the Punch remains justified. The two tables below will provide details on the prices of the major variants. All the prices mentioned are on-road prices in Delhi.

Variant Punch Tiago Base Model ₹6.60 lakhs ₹ 5.80 lakhs Top Model ₹ 10.61 lakhs ₹ 8.28 lakhs Automatic ₹ 8.42 lakhs to ₹ 11.67 lakhs ₹ 7.46 lakhsto ₹ 8.28 lakhs CNG ₹ 8.05 lakhs to ₹ 8.05 lakhs ₹ 7.17 lakhs to ₹ 9.08 lakhs

Feature-Wise Comparison

The Punch and Tiago are loaded with features. This is true in terms of entertainment, comfort and style. The following sections will provide a better understanding of each.

Interior and Exterior

The Tiago has a simple yet subtle design. The new model has a fresher look but keeps the original simplicity alive. it features a larger grille with prominent fog lights and headlights. The interiors are black which gives it a more modern look.

The Punch has a butch-style muscular design with a flat bonnet and slim LED DRLs. Tata's patent front grille and tri-arrow design adorn the front fascia. The interiors reflect a simple and neat design. There are minimal buttons across the dashboard, which ends with a muscular steering wheel. It also has contrasting colours to uplift the overall feel.

Entertainment Amenities

The Tiago has an advanced digital cluster and a large infotainment system which spans seven inches. It also has completely automatic climate control and rear parking sensors. The cooling glove box adds to the comfort and ease of driving.

The Punch is full of comfort features, including a 360-litre boot space, cup holders, door pockets and much more. There is an expansive seven-inch floating infotainment system for the top variant. It also comes with cruise control, automatic headlamps and automatic climate control.

Safety Measures

Both the Punch and Tiago are big on safety features. The Punch has received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP in adult occupancy and protection. The Tiago has a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The basic safety measures are presented in the table below.

Feature Punch Tiago Airbag 2 2 Child Safety Lock Yes Yes Door Alarm Warning Yes Yes Central Locking Yes Yes Electronic Brake Assist No No Anit-Lock Breaking System Yes Yes Traction Control No No

Engine and Transmission

The Punch and the Tiago provide high power with manual and automatic transmission. The Tiago base model has a five-speed gearbox and 1199cc engine. The Punch also has the same specs as its base model. The specifications of the basic models are outlined below.

Fuel Type and Transmission Punch Mileage Tiago Mileage Manual + Petrol

18.97 Km/l

19.80 Km/l Manual + CNG 20.09 Km/Kg 19.80 Km/Kg Automatic + Petrol 18.82 Km/l 23.84 Km/l Automatic + CNG NA 26.49 Km/Kg

Conclusion

The Tiago and the Punch are two promising candidates from Tata Motors. By looking at their competitive prices and features, it is evident that they will stay and continue to be top choices. However, when choosing one out of the two, it is important to take note of budget, lifestyle and space constraints. With a proper understanding of these and then comparing it with what the model offers, you will get the perfect car for yourself and your family.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

First Published Date: