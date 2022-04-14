HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2023 Kia Telluride Facelift Suv: First Look

2023 Kia Telluride facelift SUV: First Look

Kia has unveiled the new Palisade facelift SUV with updated exterior and interior design as well as new drive technology with two additional rugged variants for the first time. 2023 Palisade will take on Hyundai Palisade facelift as one of its key rivals.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 11:40 AM
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 11:40 AM IST
