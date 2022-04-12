Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha's biofuel motorcycle project is part of the brand's larger greener product strategy.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 12 Apr 2022, 12:17 PM
Yamaha plans to bring biofuel motorcycles in Asian market.

Japan's Yamaha Motor aims to bring synthetic-fuel motorcycles into the Asian market very soon, claims a report by Nikkei Asia. However, despite being ambitious with biofuel driven motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is cautious about ramping up its electric two-wheelers in the region, further claims the report.

