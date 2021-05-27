Yamaha Sniper 155 moto-scooter launched: All you need to know

Yamaha has launched the new Sniper 155 moto-scooter in the market of Phillippines. The scooter has been priced at PHP 1,14,900 which converts to ₹1.74 lakh as per current exchange rates.

The key highlight of the scooter is its YZF-R15 sourced 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-valve SOHC engine. This unit is tuned to deliver 17.7bhp at 9,500rpm and 14.4Nm at 8,000rpm in the Sniper 155. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. It also comes with Yamaha's patent VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology that's found on the YZF-R15 sportsbike.

On the outside, the scooter gets a very lean, sharp and stylish-looking body with a graphics set of 155 over the side body kit. It features a single-piece seat, a sleek rear grab handle as well as a side-mounted exhaust muffler. It is capable of accomodating 5.4-litre of fuel at once.

Some of the key features of the scooter include a slipper clutch, 12V DC power socket, smart key system, all LED lights as well as a full-LCD multi-function instrument cluster. It is available in four colour options - Race Blue, Black Raven, Yellow Hornet, and Matte Titan.

The hardware kit of Sniper 155 includes telescopic forks at the front which is complemented by a swingarm suspension doing duties at the back. For braking, the scooter employs a hydraulic single disc brake system on both ends. It rides on 17-inch wheels on either end.

As far as its India launch is concerned, the scooter is unlikely to arrive in the country anytime soon.