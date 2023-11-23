Upcoming motorcycles that will launch in India soon: RE Himalayan to Yamaha R3

2023 will soon be over and it was a pretty great year for motorcycle enthusiasts. We got a lot of motorcycles that people have been waiting for a long time. There is the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X and a new generation of KTM Dukes. However, the year has not ended yet and there are a few motorcycles that we will be seeing soon in the Indian market. Here are four new motorcycles that will be launching soon in India.

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 The Himalayan 450 might be the motorcycle which has created the most hype this year. Royal Enfield will launch the Himalayan 450 on 24th November at Motoverse. The new Himalayan shares nothing with the Himalayan 411 which the 450 replaces in the lineup. The Himalayan 450 features an all-new liquid-cooled engine which has been named Sherpa 450. It produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

2 Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Yamaha has finally decided to bring its big bikes to the Indian market. The first two motorcycles to land on our Indian shores are the R3 and MT-03. Both motorcycles will come through the CBU route so they will not be very aggressively priced. The R3 is a fully faired motorcycle whereas the MT-03 will be a naked streetfighter. Yamaha will be launching both motorcycles on 15th December. Both motorcycles are powered by a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 41.4 bhp of peak power and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

3 Aprilia RS457 Aprilia India recently launched the RS457 in the global market. The motorcycle will be made-in-India and will go on sale in India by the end of December or early next year. The RS457 looks like a smaller version of the RS660. The motorcycle was also showcased at MotoGP 2023. Powering the motorcycle is a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

