This customized Royal Enfield Electra looks out of the world & it wouldn't rust

Royal Enfield motorcycles have served as a base for a lot of customized motorcycles. Here, we have a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI that has been customized extensively. The build has been done by TNT Motorcycles, the customer wanted to convert his Electra into memorabilia and he requested that he wanted to keep the motorcycle in his family forever. His brief was "Build me an art piece that you would build for yourself".

However, motorcycles are known to rust eventually so TNT had a lot of work to do. So, the motorcycle is made up of Stainless Steel (SS 304) and Aluminium. So, if maintained properly, the motorcycle would last a long time. In terms of design, the Electra was modified as a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.

According to TNT Motorcycles, this build would not rust because it is made up of stainless steel and aluminium.

The body panels are made up of aluminium and then it was polished and clear-coated. The chassis is all-new and is custom made that is also fabricated in SS 304. The front girder is also completely new and is made up of SS 304.

Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium. TNT Motorcycles also made some custom parts in stainless steel such as grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe. The shop has given subtle brass decorations on the engine, logos and exhaust tip. The saddle, wiring covers and cable covers are finished in tobacco nappa leather which was custom made by Trip Machine.

There are no changes made to the engine of the Electra. It is still a 350 cc unit made up of cast iron. The build has been named "Goonj" after the owner's spouse's name. The motorcycle was also showcased at India Bike Week 2022 where it gathered a lot of attention.

