In pics: Meet “Goonj”, a customized Royal Enfield Electra that wouldn't rust
The custom build is done by TNT Motorcycles. It was made using stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium. The donor bike is a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI. The engine has not been changed.
The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust.
TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle.
The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.
The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Electra
