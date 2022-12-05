HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Meet “goonj”, A Customized Royal Enfield Electra That Wouldn't Rust

In pics: Meet “Goonj”, a customized Royal Enfield Electra that wouldn't rust

The custom build is done by TNT Motorcycles. It was made using stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium. The donor bike is a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI. The engine has not been changed. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust. 
1/10
The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust. 
The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust. 
The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust. 
TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle. 
2/10
TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle. 
TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle. 
TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle. 
The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
3/10
The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.
4/10
All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.
All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.
All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Techo Electra Emerge (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Emerge
₹68,106 - 74,047 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Techo Electra Neo (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Neo
₹41,557 - 43,967 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Techo Electra Saathi (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Saathi
₹57,697 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
1 | 745 cc
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
₹57,423 - 60,771 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
5/10
The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
6/10
The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
7/10
The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
8/10
Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
9/10
The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
10/10
Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Electra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla cuts Model Y output for December at its Shanghai plant
Tesla cuts Model Y output for December at its Shanghai plant
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared
This BMW bike is real rockstar!
This BMW bike is real rockstar!
Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details
Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details
BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city