Royal Enfield track schools will train budding racers 

Published Aug 31, 2023

With its track schools, the OEM aims to nurture the racing culture in the country

The track schools is set to begin on September 9 - 10 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore

In Bengaluru, it will commence from October 15

In Kolhapur - November 5 and in Ahmedabad - November 26

 The schools will train riders to overcome challenges and enhance their riding skills

It will help the, ride safely and smoothly on roads and tracks

Riders will train on Royal Enfield GT650 twin-cylinder motorcycle

They will be trained by racing specialists

They can choose from three training packages - GT Experience, GT Track and GT Race
