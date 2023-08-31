Royal Enfield track schools will train budding racers 

With its track schools, the OEM aims to nurture the racing culture in the country
The track schools is set to begin on September 9 - 10 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore
In Bengaluru, it will commence from October 15
In Kolhapur - November 5 and in Ahmedabad - November 26
The schools will train riders to overcome challenges and enhance their riding skills
It will help the, ride safely and smoothly on roads and tracks
Riders will train on Royal Enfield GT650 twin-cylinder motorcycle
They will be trained by racing specialists
They can choose from three training packages - GT Experience, GT Track and GT Race