Stricter Motor Vehicle Act focuses on children's safety: All you need to know

The Indian government has been taking various measures to make roads safer. In an attempt to do so, the union government has revised the 1989 Motor Vehicle Act with several stringent measures. These include imposing stricter punitive measures for traffic rule violations. Now, the central government is aiming to make riding two-wheelers safer, especially for children.

The Indian government has already proposed some changes in the Motor Vehicle Act to emphasise on children’s safety while riding two-wheelers. The majority of the motorised vehicles run on the Indian roads are motorcycles and scooters, which is increasing substantially in the past few years. The majority of road accidents too involve the two-wheeler. In many cases, children riders become victims of these accidents.

To curb such incidents, the Indian government has proposed several changes. Here are all you need to know about the proposed changes in the Motor Vehicle Act.