While ADAS was previously limited to luxury cars only, nowadays, many modern affordable cars come equipped with this tech
ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is a software suite that bundles a host of safety features powered by advanced technologies
ADAS makes driving safer and more convenient aiding the driver with wide range of tech-enabled features
ADAS include features like Adaptive Cruise Control, ABS, Forward Collision Warning, High Beam Safety System, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Signals Recognition, Traction control among others
With increased focus on vehicular active and passive safety and autonomous driving, ADAS is finding stronger footprint
ADAS increases reliability of vehicles and reduces costs alongside enhancing safety of the ocupants
In India, several mass-market automakers like Mahindra, Honda, Toyota, MG have been selling cars with ADAS
ADAS helps car owners with lower insurance costs as well, as the insurers prioritise the safety features while making insurance plans
However, in the mass-market cars with ADAS, these tech are available only in the top trims